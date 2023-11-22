Wednesday, November 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tajikistan dominate Pakistan 6-1 in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Tajikistan dominate Pakistan 6-1 in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
OUR STAFF REPORT
November 22, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Pakistan faced a formidable challenge in their second match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers second round, succumbing to a 6-1 defeat against Tajikistan at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, on Tuesday.
Tajikistan initiated the game much like Saudi Arabia did four days earlier, swiftly finding the net with Kamolov’s goal, assisted by a slight deflection from Abdullah Iqbal. In less than five minutes, the visitors doubled their lead with another strike from outside the box, as Soirov made it impossible for Pakistan’s Yousuf Butt to save the shot.
Responding to Tajikistan’s lead in the 21st minute, Rahis Nabi delivered an absolute stunner with his left foot, injecting hope for the home side and their fans. The Green Shirts faced challenges in terms of team structure and off-the-ball movement, with their midfield virtually nonexistent throughout the first half. Capitalizing on the absence of the mid, Tajikistan exploited empty spaces and netted another outside-the-box goal in the 26th minute.
The home side’s woes continued as the visitors scored once more just before halftime, extending their lead to three goals and establishing a dominating position. Pakistan struggled in the second half, failing to retain possession for most of the time. The players encountered difficulties holding onto the ball and slowing down the game’s tempo, with every touch directed toward the goal, hindering the team’s proper structure.
In the 65th minute, the Men in Green conceded another goal from the edge of the box, as they failed toclose down the gap in their penalty area. The visitors scored once more just before the final whistle. The game concluded with a 6-1 victory for Tajikistan in a one-sided football match. 
The sole positive moment for Pakistan was Nabi’s stunning goal in the first half. Previously, Pakistan suffered a 4-0 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their first FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.

Killings of civilians in Gaza ‘unparalleled, unprecedented: Guterres

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1700547707.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023