Tajikistan dominate Pakistan 6-1 in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

LAHORE-Pakistan faced a formidable challenge in their second match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers second round, succumbing to a 6-1 defeat against Tajikistan at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

Tajikistan initiated the game much like Saudi Arabia did four days earlier, swiftly finding the net with Kamolov’s goal, assisted by a slight deflection from Abdullah Iqbal. In less than five minutes, the visitors doubled their lead with another strike from outside the box, as Soirov made it impossible for Pakistan’s Yousuf Butt to save the shot.

Responding to Tajikistan’s lead in the 21st minute, Rahis Nabi delivered an absolute stunner with his left foot, injecting hope for the home side and their fans. The Green Shirts faced challenges in terms of team structure and off-the-ball movement, with their midfield virtually nonexistent throughout the first half. Capitalizing on the absence of the mid, Tajikistan exploited empty spaces and netted another outside-the-box goal in the 26th minute.

The home side’s woes continued as the visitors scored once more just before halftime, extending their lead to three goals and establishing a dominating position. Pakistan struggled in the second half, failing to retain possession for most of the time. The players encountered difficulties holding onto the ball and slowing down the game’s tempo, with every touch directed toward the goal, hindering the team’s proper structure.

In the 65th minute, the Men in Green conceded another goal from the edge of the box, as they failed toclose down the gap in their penalty area. The visitors scored once more just before the final whistle. The game concluded with a 6-1 victory for Tajikistan in a one-sided football match.

The sole positive moment for Pakistan was Nabi’s stunning goal in the first half. Previously, Pakistan suffered a 4-0 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their first FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.