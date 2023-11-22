The Price is Right

In the grand drama of nationhood, our story unfolds like a chaotic script, reminiscent of Rousseau’s ‘Social Contract’. Here we are, Pakistani citizens, trading bits of our freedom for promises of protection and rights. It’s meant to be a mutual exchange, yet we often find ourselves shortchanged.

Let’s talk democracy, our supposed savior. Its intentions are noble, but in Pakistan, the cost is sky-high, and the return? Questionably low. It’s a system where the establishment’s shadow looms large, and the same old political faces play musical chairs. Every election cycle, we ask ourselves: is this charade of democracy really worth it?

In the same vein as the Biblical tale of the Prodigal Son, we see a parallel in the political saga of Nawaz Sharif. His dramatic return to Pakistan, coupled with his ambitions to establish the ‘New Kings Party’, emblazoned with the emblem of a green lion, paints a hopeful picture of the future. However, the ground realities starkly contradict these rosy aspirations. The estrangement from key political factions, the desperate scrambles to cobble together a government – even if it means forging shaky alliances with smaller factions like the recent MQM pact – all these maneuvers seem to be driven by a singular, obsessive quest: to capture even a fleeting hold on the Prime Minister’s Office.

This situation encapsulates the paradox of Pakistani politics, where governance seems to oscillate between lesser evils. The political landscape appears more focused on the transactional aspects of power rather than transformational leadership, raising concerns about the real price paid by the citizens who endure this continuous politicking.

Self-interest often propels leadership in the political arena. Yet, the commitment to democratic tenets, particularly during the journey to power, is a crucial issue. Pakistan’s political narrative is dotted with Generals turned into Presidents, typically rationalized as reactions to ‘extraordinary circumstances’. The emerging practice of nominating retired judges as Caretaker Chief Ministers in areas such as Sindh and KPK signals a concerning trend. Though not against the law, this shift strays from the core values of democracy. It implies that the responsibilities of governance might be just as competently, if not more so, managed by civilian figures. This development underscores a veering away from the ideal democratic process, raising questions about the true spirit of democracy in the context of these appointments

Furthermore, the pursuit of power should not necessitate the degradation of the nation’s economy or the undermining of foundational systems. It’s possible to strive for political dominance without eroding the structural integrity of the country.

As elections approach, the Pakistani populace finds itself pondering these realities at a critical juncture. There’s an underlying contemplation about the true cost of political choices. Is the price justified, especially considering the historical trend of Prime Ministers not completing their terms? This looming query calls for deep introspection from a nation navigating its complex political landscape.

The democratic journey of Pakistan, while tumultuous, mirrors a broader global struggle, one that aligns with Rousseau’s vision of a Social Contract. The delicate balance between individual rights and state control often tilts in favor of one over the other. The dominant role of the establishment, the perpetual recycling of political elites, and the growing disillusionment among the masses depict a democracy wrestling with its identity and direction.

In the political odyssey of leaders like Sharif, there’s a constant flux between stories of redemption and sheer opportunism, revealing a deeper, more unsettling issue.

This isn’t just a tale of clawing back to power; it’s a saga about the tactics deployed and the ethical lines blurred in that relentless quest. The crafting of political alliances, the deliberate sidelining of pivotal political figures, and the unyielding hunger for power paint a picture of a system deeply engrossed in the nuts and bolts of governance, yet alarmingly detached from the moral compass that should ideally steer it. This scenario lays bare a political framework more consumed with the machinations of power than with nurturing the values and principles that should form its backbone.