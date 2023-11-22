Top Gear: BBC flagship show will not return for ‘foreseeable future’

LONDON - The BBC’s flagship show Top Gear will not return “for the foreseeable future” after presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was hurt in a crash while filming last year. In a statement, the BBC said it has “decided to rest the UK show”. The presenter was injured in December at Top Gear’s test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. The 34th series was subsequently halted and the BBC apologised to the former England cricketer. The BBC added it “remains committed to Freddie, Chris and Paddy who have been at the heart of the show’s renaissance since 2019, and we’re excited about new projects being developed with each of them. We will have more to say in the near future on this. “We know resting the show will be disappointing news for fans, but it is the right thing to do. “All other Top Gear activity remains unaffected by this hiatus including international formats, digital, magazines and licensing.”