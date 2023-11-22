TPL Maps launches Reseller Programme

LAHORE-TPL Maps, a prominent leader in mapping and location-based services, has introduced its Reseller Programme, a strategic initiative designed to create compelling business opportunities for partners seeking to resell TPL Maps’ innovative mapping solutions. Renowned for delivering state-of-the-art geospatial products and services, TPL Maps believes that collaboration with resellers will not only expand its market reach but also foster mutual growth

“TPL Maps is committed to delivering cutting-edge geospatial products and services, and the Reseller Program is a strategic initiative to collaborate with partners, expanding our reach and driving mutual growth. Together, let’s map success and navigate new opportunities,” commented Sarwar Khan, CEO - TPL Maps.

Through the Reseller Program, partners will gain access to TPL Maps’ diverse geospatial product suite, including mapping APIs, navigation software, and location-based analytics. Partnering with TPL Maps provides resellers with the advantage of aligning with a well-established and trusted brand in the mapping industry. TPL Maps is committed to empowering resellers with marketing collateral, sales materials, and robust technical support to effectively promote and sell its products. Attractive commission structures enable resellers to offer high quality solutions, enhancing their competitiveness in the market. TPL Maps offers comprehensive training and technical support to ensure that resellers have a profound understanding of products and can deliver exceptional customer service. The Reseller Program provides multiple revenue streams, including sales, subscriptions, and services, allowing resellers to build a sustainable and profitable business.