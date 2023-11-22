Turkiye ready to assist ZTBL in agri development: Envoy

ISLAMABAD-Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmet Pacaci extended his support to Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) in promoting agriculture, farm mechanization and imparting training to farmers. The ambassador of Turkiye called on President/CEO ZTBL Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti here. He was accompanied by Muhsin BALCI, Country Coordinator- Pakistan Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency. Mehmet Pacaci expressed gratitude to the president ZTBL for his hospitality. The ambassador informed that Turkiye has years long brotherly relations with Pakistan and is always eager to support Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.

He said Turkiye has rich experience and renowned expertise in agriculture. Pakistan, being blessed with large agro economy, can reap benefits of this knowledge and skills through training programs. Mehmet Pacaci showed keen interest to visit ZTBL farm in near future and assured that all support and cooperation of Government of Republic of Turkiye will be extended to ZTBL in areas of mutual interest in agriculture sector. During discussion, President ZTBL highlighted that ZTBL is the only specialized bank in Pakistan catering to the financing and banking needs of small and subsistence farmers of the country through its large network of over 500 branches pan Pakistan.

In addition to extending banking services, ZTBL through its field functionaries reaches out to farmers at their doorstep for providing advisory services on best agriculture practices aiming to improve their income and financial empowerment.

The president said ZTBL has signed MoUs with provincial government of Punjab, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, academia and think tanks to make joint efforts for the uplift of agriculture and rural economy of the country.

He further apprised that ZTBL farm in Islamabad has separate sections for agriculture machinery, orchards, vegetables and crops where various trainings are imparted to ZTBL field staff for onward dissemination to farmers.