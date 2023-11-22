US Embassy representatives meet Zahir Zakir Jaffar in Adiala Jail

Rawalpindi-A delegation of representatives of US Embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday visited Adiala Jail and met Zahir Zakir Jaffar, the convicted killer of Noor Mukaddam, daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, informed sources.

The delegation reached Adiala Jail from federal capital amid very tight security devised on orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, they said. The American delegation was received by the Superintendent Asad Warraich and other senior officers of Central Prison.

“Counsellor access (Representatives of American Embassy) was given to Zahir Zakir Jaffar,” said a senior officer of Punjab Prison Department.

He said that this was a routine activity and all the prisoners having foreign nationalities are interviewed by the representatives of their embassies to know the general well being. It may be noted that Zahir Zakir Jaffar, the convicted killer of Noor Mukaddam, was moved from prison to a psychiatric hospital (death psychiatry cell) in Adiala Jail.

The cell is being operated by a team of psychologists, on a observation model using no harsh punishment and traditional prison bars.

The parents of convicted killer used to visit him once in a month besides depositing cash amount in his (Zahir) jail account regularly for meeting his needs in the jail. The condition of the convicted killer was so abrupt and worried that he had to be kept inside prisons by riding with ropes. “The convicted killer Zahir Zakir Jaffar has lost his senses completely and is handled by the doctors and staffers of prisons such as serving him with food and changing clothes and other daily needs,” said an official of the jail on condition of anonymity.

Zahir Zakir Jaffar was awarded death sentence by a trial court in Islamabad on February 24, 2022 for killing Noor Mukaddam, daughter of an ex-diplomat Shaukat Mukaddam.