US ‘strongly condemns’ N. Korean space launch

WASHINGTON - The White House on Tuesday strong­ly condemned North Korea over its space launch, calling it a “brazen vio­lation” of UN sanctions that could de­stabilize the region. The launch “rais­es tensions, and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond,” National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. North Korean state media reported early Wednesday lo­cal time that the country had succeed­ed in putting a reconnaissance sat­ellite in orbit. A rocket carrying the satellite blasted off Tuesday night from North Pyongan province, flew along its designated path and “accu­rately put the reconnaissance satellite ‘Malligyong-1’ on its orbit,” state run news agency KCNA reported. Wat­son stressed that the launch involved technologies that are “directly relat­ed” to the North’s ballistic missile pro­gram, and which Pyongyang is banned from testing by multiple UN Security Council resolutions. “The door has not closed on diplomacy but Pyongyang must immediately cease its provoc­ative actions and instead choose en­gagement,” the statement said.