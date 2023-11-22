WASA cuts off 178 defaulting connections

FAISALABAD - The Water and Sanita­tion Agency (WASA) has in­tensified its drive to cut off sewerage connections of de­faulters. A spokesperson for the agency on Tuesday said that Revenue Directorate West Zone has disconnected sewerage connections of 178 defaulters from Novem­ber 1 and recovered over Rs 1.7 million from defaulters. On Tuesday, teams under the supervision of Director Rev­enue West Muhammad Iqbal took action against defaulter in various areas including Gulistan Colony, Rasoolpura, Sifupura, Judgewala, Jhang Road, Rail Bazaar, Mintgom­ery bazaar, Karkhana bazaar, the spokesperson added.