Work on Abdullahpur flyover project starts

FAISALABAD - Initial work on Abdullahpur flyover has commenced and this mega project would be complet­ed with an estimated cost of Rs1.36 billion. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul­lah Nayyar Sheikh visited the site here on Tuesday and reviewed the project drawing. He directed to complete the project on war-footing and said that all hurdles and technical flaws of this project should be removed amicably. He directed the officers of FDA and NESPAK to moni­tor quality of construction material for ensuring dura­bility of the project as the government was spending billions of rupees on it. He said that this was mega project which would play a pivotal role in traffic man­agement of eastern part of the city. Therefore, no neg­ligence and lethargy would be tolerated in this regard, he added.