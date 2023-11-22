Workshop participants stress need for enhancing cooperation between Pak, Swiss scientists 

ISLAMABAD - The participants of Pak-Swiss workshop on Genomic Medicines and Earthquake Engineering stressed the need for enhancing cooperation and collaboration between the Pakistan and Swiss scientists for the collective good of the people.

The day-long event was jointly organized by Pakistan Science Foundation and Swiss Universities to discuss ways to integrate the research being done in the field and how Pakistani scientists could benefit from the achievements of Swiss scientists particularly in the field of genomic medicines.

The opening session of the workshop was chaired by Deputy Head of Mission, Switzerland Embassy Alberto Groff while the second session was chaired by Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig who also presented a detailed view of the genetic related diseases in Pakistan and its root causes. Addressing the participants of the workshop, which included researchers and students from various universities across the country, Swiss envoy Alberto Groff termed the collaboration between the Swiss universities with Pakistan Science Foundation and academia a leap forward and hoped that it would go a long way in serving the cause of research in the field which ultimately would help in containing the genetic related diseases.

He further said that he also wanted to see the collaboration and cooperation between the two sides taking a practical shape and should not remain confined to the signing of agreements and memoranda.

While chairing the second session of the workshop, which was followed by an interactive session wherein the researchers from various universities came up with series of proposals to make this cooperation more fruitful, Pakistan Science Foundation Chairman Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig termed it a great opportunity for the Pakistani scientists and researchers to learn from the expertise of their Swiss counterparts.

He also gave a detailed research-based view on recessive disorders in the country and how by use of genomic medicines these could be controlled.

He termed the cousin marriages a main cause of genetic related diseases which according to him could be controlled through the smart application of the latest research in the field of genomic medicines.

Reflecting on the workshop’s success, Dr. Baig emphasized, “The rich exchange of ideas and expertise among these distinguished experts has been truly inspiring. This collaborative effort has laid the foundation for innovative solutions that will significantly impact healthcare and infrastructure resilience in our region.”

Swiss Scientist Dr. Alexander Reymond Director at Centre of Integrative Genomics, University of Lausanne shared his research in the field with the participants while Dr. Mohammad Ansar associated with Jules-Gonin Eye Hospital Switzerland also enlightened the participants of the workshop with his experiences and expertise in the field.

Meanwhile Dr. Igor, an eminent authority in Earthquake Engineering, also contributed significantly to the workshop, presenting innovative approaches aimed at fortifying structures and minimizing the impact of seismic events. His expertise in this domain sparked discussions on strategies to enhance the resilience of infrastructure in earthquake-prone regions.

The workshop served as a dynamic platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, where researchers, academics, and practitioners from diverse backgrounds converged to explore interdisciplinary approaches. Through engaging panel discussions, illuminating keynote presentations, and interactive sessions, participants delved into the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in Genomic Medicine and Earthquake Engineering.

Dr. Ambrin Fatima from Aga Khan University and Dr. Jaida Manzoor from University of Child Health Sciences also presented their research work which was widely acclaimed by the participants of the workshop and the visiting Swiss Scientists.