Youth killed, another injured in trailer-bike collision

KARACHI - A youth was killed while another injured when an overspeeding trailer hit a motorcycle near Port Qasim Chowrangi area of the metropolis on Tuesday, rescue sources said. According to de­tails, a reckless driven trailer knocked down a motorcycle carrying two youngsters. As a result of accident, one youth was killed on the spot and other sustained critical wounds. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police impounded the trailer and after registering a case against the driver started an investigation.