16 persons injured as school van plunges into ditch in Jhelum

Gujar khan - On Monday morning, a school van plunged into a ditch near the Pind Soka area of Jhelum, resulting in injuries to 16 children, along with a teacher and the driver.

A school van carrying students and a teacher overturned in the Pind Soka area, falling within the jurisdiction of the Chotala police station in Jhelum.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when the van plunged into a ditch while navigating a steep descent, likely as a result of brake failure. The report indicates that among the victims were 14 minor students, a teacher, and a van driver, all of whom were privately transported to the Basic Health Unit Nakka Khalispur for medical treatment by local residents. According to police sources, two of the minor students were seriously wounded who were shifted to DHQ Hospital in Jhelum, and were later discharged.

In Jhelum and Gujar Khan, school vans transporting students are reportedly overloaded by their owners, a situation that raises concerns about the potential for serious road accidents.

Meanwhile, in a series of raids across the district, Jhelum police have arrested approximately 25 activists affiliated with the PTI. Additionally, the Gujar Khan police station has detained three party workers in response to the protest call issued by PTI leadership for November 24, according to reliable police sources. Jhelum police sources report that 77 goods containers have been arranged to seal road links and the Jhelum bridge on GT Road. Additionally, a company of Rangers and approximately 700 policemen and constabulary are set to be deployed to prevent any protests or processions that would violate Section 144 in the Jhelum district, as confirmed by District Police Officer Nasir Mahmood Bajwa. On Thursday, DPO Jhelum chaired a meeting of police officers to monitor law and order situation in the district. The meeting was attended by SDPOs, SHOs, and instructions were issued to deal with any law and order situation.

Meanwhile, freight containers were also being arranged by the Gujar Khan police and administration to place at Mandra-Chakwal road link, Bahi Khan bridge at GT Road and other locations.