No sit-Ins or gatherings allowed in Islamabad: Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has categorically stated that nobody will be allowed to stage a sit-in or gathering in the Federal Capital according to the Islamabad High Court orders.

Talking to the media in the Federal Capital today, he said the Islamabad High Court, in its orders, has very clearly stated that there is no permission to hold a gathering, rally, march, or sit-in. He said the government is duty-bound to implement the orders of the Islamabad High Court in letter and spirit.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said no application seeking permission for the protest demonstration on Sunday has so far been received. He said action will be taken against the violators of the law and Section 144.

Answering another question, he said those who violate the Islamabad High Court’s orders will be responsible for the consequences.