AC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi in £190mn case

An accountability court in Rawalpindi has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, in connection with the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference.

The case was heard by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, where Bushra Bibi was summoned. Meanwhile, Imran Khan was also presented before the court in the same case.

It is noteworthy that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had earlier granted bail to both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in this case. The IHC bench, led by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, ordered the release of the PTI founder on a surety bond of Rs1 million after concluding arguments.

On November 24, Bushra Bibi issued a video message urging PTI supporters to participate in the party’s planned “final or do-or-die” protest against the government. She claimed that her character was targeted and labeled propaganda following their visit to Madinah, Saudi Arabia, where they faced criticism.

NCA Case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is investigating allegations against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others for benefiting from the transfer of hundreds of canals of land for the Al-Qadir University Trust. This purportedly caused a loss of £190 million to Pakistan’s national exchequer.

As per the allegations, the accused adjusted Rs50 billion — equivalent to £190 million at the time — sent by Britain’s NCA to Pakistan's government. The NAB has since filed a corruption reference implicating Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and seven others in the Al-Qadir University Trust case.

The trust for the Al-Qadir University project was officially registered by the PTI chief on December 26, 2019.