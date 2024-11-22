ATC issues verdict in May 9 case, sentences PTI workers to jail

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has issued a detailed 15-page verdict in the first case related to the May 9 incidents involving PTI workers.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra delivered the judgment, sentencing ten accused who appeared on bail while declaring six others as absconders and issuing arrest warrants against them.

The court sentenced ten PTI workers to four years of imprisonment under various charges. Those released on bail received one month’s imprisonment under Section 341 along with a fine of Rs1,000.

Under Section 186, the accused were sentenced to three months in prison and fined Rs1,000, while under Section 353, they were given two years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs20,000. Section 188 brought an additional six months’ imprisonment and a Rs3,000 fine.

Furthermore, the court imposed a three-year sentence and a Rs20,000 fine under Section 149. Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for the six absconders.

The judgment noted that charges under Sections 382 and 436 could not be proven, and while the accused were affiliated with a political party, the complaints did not explicitly mention this.

As a result, the accused were acquitted of terrorism charges and Sections 382 and 436.