BoK celebrates Women Entrepreneurship Day

November 22, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Bank of Khyber (BoK) has celebrated the Women Entrepreneurship Day 2024 at its pioneering women-centric branch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event highlighted the bank’s commitment to promoting financial literacy and providing opportunities for women entrepreneurs, alongside offering tailored financial services to meet their unique needs.

It brought together women entrepreneurs, professionals from various fields, and members from our team under one roof to mark the day’s importance.

In line with the BoK’s commitment to women’s empowerment, a series of impactful activities aimed at promoting women entrepreneurs were held including an Awareness Session at Women University, Mardan, to inspire young women toward entrepreneurial careers; sessions with entrepreneurs at CGPA’s platform, promoting networking and idea exchange; participation in Lahore Women Gala to showcase and support women-led projects & businesses; hosting an exclusive seminar at BoK Head Office, for entrepreneurs from diverse fields to share their experiences and insights, and a comprehensive social media campaign aimed at highlighting stories and achievements of women entrepreneurs.

The BoK remains dedicated to promoting financial inclusion and ensuring that women have the resources and opportunities to thrive. The bank plans to continue hosting similar activities to broaden its impact and support for women empowerment throughout the region.

