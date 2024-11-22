Brazilian woman arrested at Karachi airport with cocaine worth over Rs13m

KARACHI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of cocaine into Pakistan at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

A Brazilian woman, arriving on a flight from Brazil, was arrested for attempting to smuggle 1.396 kilograms of cocaine concealed in her undergarments. According to ANF officials, the woman was subjected to a search after appearing suspicious during passenger clearance.

During the search, authorities discovered the cocaine hidden in a plastic pouch inside her undergarments. The total value of the seized drugs is estimated at over Rs13.9 million.

A case has been registered against the woman under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway. ANF officials noted that drug trafficking networks continue to employ increasingly sophisticated methods to smuggle narcotics, but the force remains committed to combating drug smuggling. Previously, ANF seized drugs worth over Rs42 million across the country in a series of anti-smuggling operations.

According to an official spokesperson, the ANF’s crackdown on drug smuggling in educational institutions and various cities across the country continues. In these operations, 13 suspects were arrested, and 37 kilograms of drugs were seized, with a total value exceeding Rs4.2 million. The ANF recovered 90 grams of hashish from a suspect near a university in Islamabad. During interrogation, the suspect admitted to selling drugs to students in educational institutions. Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and investigations are underway.