City University awards degrees to over 1100 graduates

Peshawar - City University of Science and Information Technology (CUSIT), Peshawar, awarded 29 gold medals and conferred degrees to over 1,100 graduates during its 13th Convocation held on Thursday.

A total of 1,158 students from Fall 2019 to Spring 2024 sessions graduated in various disciplines. Among them, 51 were from Civil Engineering, 37 from Electrical Engineering, 19 from Mathematics, 277 from Computer Science, 206 from Management Sciences, 45 from Architecture, 65 from Technology, 164 from Health Sciences, and 294 from English.

The event’s chief guest, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, urged graduates to contribute to society and acknowledged CUSIT’s role in advancing research and higher education, crucial for national development. He praised the university’s faculty and environment for fostering research excellence and assured the provincial government’s support in promoting a research culture.

CUSIT President Sabur Sethi expressed gratitude to the chief guest and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to maintaining high educational standards. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasrullah Khan highlighted his focus on integrating academic and research activities at CUSIT since assuming his role. Graduating students shared heartfelt gratitude for their teachers, attributing their success to the university’s dedicated faculty and their years of academic experience at CUSIT.