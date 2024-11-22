CM advisor underscores need for health awareness in KP

Peshawar - Advisor to KP Chief Minister Barrister Saif, while addressing a seminar at the Archive Library Hall on Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness, termed the organization of such events a positive step in addressing the country’s lack of health awareness.

He stated that these initiatives play a crucial role in resolving health issues and benefiting society. Barrister Saif emphasized the importance of disease prevention in the healthcare sector and highlighted the significant role pharmacists play in this regard. He stressed that neither individual nor collective progress is achievable without good health.

He noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is making serious efforts to improve the healthcare system, contrasting it with developed nations like the UK, where strict health precautions have been pivotal for their progress. He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to addressing health challenges through practical measures and engaging pharmacists in policy discussions.

Saif cited the example of Iran’s success in controlling Thalassemia through awareness campaigns, emphasizing that 70% of cases in Pakistan are due to outdated traditions and insufficient preventive measures.

\He pledged government efforts to raise health awareness using digital media, social platforms, and the FM Pakhtunkhwa Radio Network.

He expressed concern over unqualified individuals running medical stores without proper knowledge of medicine side effects and urged pharmacists to actively contribute to raising awareness about disease prevention and the appropriate use of medications.