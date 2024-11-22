CM condemns attack on passenger vehicles in Kurram

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has strongly condemned the armed attack on passenger vehicles in the Uchaat area of Kurram district.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in this heinous incident, the chief minister has tasked a delegation comprising the provincial law minister, the local MNA, MPA, and the Chief Secretary to visit Kurram, assess the ground realities, and submit a detailed report. Furthermore, the chief minister has instructed the reactivation of a previously held tribal jirga to help stabilize the situation in the area.

Mr. Gandapur emphasized that the provincial government, police, and all relevant institutions are making concerted efforts to improve law and order in the region.

As part of these measures, he directed the concerned authorities to expedite the establishment of a Provincial Highways Police to ensure the safety of all major routes across the province.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, the chief minister prayed for the deceased and patience for the bereaved families. He also announced financial assistance for the victims’ families.

He termed the targeting of innocent civilians as deeply tragic and reprehensible and vowed that those responsible for the incident would not escape justice. He assured that all necessary steps would be taken to bring the perpetrators to account.