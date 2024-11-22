CM Maryam reaffirms commitment to improve quality of public schools

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a special meeting of the School Education department to review its various projects and their related issues. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to construct 5000 new classrooms in schools under the Public Schools Reorganization Programme (PSRP) besides the establishment of modern labs to increase the learning capacity of students. Madam chief minister agreed to a proposal to establish revolving funds for the construction and maintenance of schools. She reviewed a proposal to launch a mobile bus library project in government schools in order to promote study culture among students. She added that uniforms should be properly enforced in government schools. The chief minister was presented a report on the ongoing school meal program in three districts of South Punjab. She directed the relevant authorities to establish a formal learning center for out-of-school children in Punjab. The CM was briefed that more than 1 crore 32 lakh milk packs have been distributed in 3527 schools under the school meal program while the enrollment of more than 38,000 new students has also been complete since the start of the program. She was told that a daily report on the provision of milk packs to students is presented on the dashboard. She was also apprised that after the introduction of the school meal program, children are also tested for calcium. Maryam Nawaz was briefed that 34 percent increase in schools enrollment has been observed under the Public School Reorganization Program as more than 121,000 new students have been enrolled in 5,675 schools of the province. She was apprised that the Special Mentoring Unit has confirmed 60 percent of the new admissions. The CM was also told that a 164 percent increase in the attendance of teachers in schools have also been observed after the start of the public school reorganization program. She was briefed that seven training sessions for the teachers in each divisional headquarter have been completed under PSRP Phase-I. Madam Chief Minister was apprised that teachers will teach children in remote villages through smart class technology as they will be taught through smart boards connected with solar technology. She was told that the number of out-of-school children is highest in the suburban areas of cities but 95 percent of parents of out-of-school children wanted to teach their children. The chief minister appreciated the efforts of Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and his team for the success of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s school meal program and other initiatives. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday had a meeting with the participants of the 26th National Security Workshop of the National Defense University and apprised them of the achievements of her government in the last nine months. Addressing the participants of the workshop, the chief minister shared insights into her government’s initiatives and vision for development. She stated that Punjab’s overall situation was better compared to other provinces and no appointments in Punjab are made based on recommendations. “I adhere strictly to merit and do not entertain external influence. Unfortunately, political instability and a lack of accountability have hindered progress across sectors, disrupting the journey toward development and prosperity”, she remarked. The CM emphasized her government’s priorities, saying that it has been her forefront goal to bring improvement in the lives of 15 crore people. “Controlling smog, enhancing healthcare facilities, and reducing inflation are critical”, she said. Maryam Nawaz said that inflation had been reduced from 38 percent to 7 percent, which was a major achievement.

She added that Pakistan’s stock market has broken records while the IT exports were rising and decreasing dependence on foreign aid had enabled the government to move forward with dignity.

She highlighted resource mismanagement and the need for better infrastructure, comparing Pakistan to Dubai, and stressed the importance of education and law enforcement. She noted that the low literacy rate in South Asia was shameful. “Maintaining law and order amid terrorism threats remains our top priority”, she observed.

Talking about the major achievements and initiatives taken by her government, Maryam Nawaz said that Rs. 45 billion had been saved in road rehabilitation projects through transparency, and an additional Rs.800 billion were saved by avoiding unnecessary wheat purchases.

She said farmers were now receiving subsidies on agricultural inputs and equipment via Kisan Cards instead of direct support prices. She said fire extinguishers were made operational in all hospitals following the Sahiwal incident. The Rs. 16 billion Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will provide free admission for patients, with a special ward for terminally ill cancer patients, the CM added. She further stated that an air ambulance service was launched to transport critical patients during the golden hour to major hospitals.

The CM Maryam highlighted initiatives for minorities and women as she made special mention of the implementation of the Sikh Marriage Act and the success of the Punjab Dhee Rani mass marriage program with over 5,000 applications.

She expressed pride in seeing women traveling on e-bikes and advancing in politics, employment, and business, stating that women in Punjab were moving forward rapidly. “Female commissioners and deputy commissioners have been particularly proactive”, she added.

Also, the CM spoke about the government’s zero-plastic policy in all offices and the plan to utilize wastelands through shrimp farming to boost foreign exchange. She announced that Pakistan’s first Artificial Intelligence University would be built in the Nawaz Sharif IT City, with additional infrastructure projects, including 907,172 kilometers of road construction under the Punjab Khushal Scheme.

Maryam Nawaz said that the government was introducing electric buses, with 27 arriving in December, and expanding the pink bus service to improve female students’ access to schools and colleges. A “Safe City” initiative will introduce pink safety buttons across Punjab to enhance public security.

Calling corruption her “red line,” CM Maryam revealed that insulin sellers misusing public funds were jailed, and measures to ensure transparency in governance have been strengthened. She concluded by saying that every child who earned their place on merit will be supported with Honhaar scholarships. “The people of Punjab remain my top priority.”

The participants applauded enthusiastically giving her the title of “Super CM”. The head of the delegation said that it was a blessing to come to Punjab, where sincerity and effort for the people is clearly visible. “By coming to Punjab, we have come from darkness to light”, he said, according to a handout. The participants of the delegation comprised members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, Senators and others.