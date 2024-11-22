COAS reaffirms army’s resolve against terrorism in Peshawar visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reaffirmed the Pakistan Army's commitment, in coordination with Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), to relentlessly pursue the enemies of peace and ensure lasting stability and security in the country.

General Munir made these remarks during his visit to Peshawar on Friday, following the National Apex Committee meeting held on November 19, 2024, and ahead of the upcoming Provincial Apex Committee meeting.

During the visit, the COAS received a detailed briefing on the region's prevailing security situation and the progress of ongoing counter-terrorism operations. The session was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and senior field commanders.

Paying tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis, General Munir highlighted their unparalleled sacrifices for the defense of the nation, describing them as the cornerstone of national resilience. He emphasized that these sacrifices inspire the unwavering dedication of the Armed Forces and LEAs.

The Army Chief praised the troops for their high morale, operational readiness, and steadfast commitment to countering all forms of threats. He reaffirmed the Army’s resolve to dismantle hostile terrorist networks and eradicate all illegal activities undermining national security.

Stressing the collective resolve of the nation and its security forces in combating terrorism, General Munir underscored that neutralizing the nefarious designs of adversarial elements remains a top priority.

The COAS was received upon arrival by the Corps Commander Peshawar.