Commissioner distributes Kisan Cards among farmers

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan visited the Kisan Card issuance centre on Thursday and distributed cards among farmers.

He said the Kisan card initiative, introduced under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is a groundbreaking step towards agricultural development. “The Punjab government aims to strengthen farmers economically and with the ongoing wheat sowing season, farmers can use the Kisan card to purchase fertilizers, seeds, and agricultural pesticides at subsidized rates, along with access to interest-free loans,” he said.

Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain said that the target for issuing registration cards in Sargodha division is set at 150,720 farmers, of which 73 per cent has already been achieved. The Punjab Bank delivered 51,538 cards, and 40,587 were distributed among farmers. He further shared that wheat sowing in the division had reached 66pc of the target. Additionally, 1,272 farmers across the division were receiving letters for the Chief Minister’s green tractor scheme. The government has increased the total number of Kisan cards from 500,000 to 750,000, allowing farmers to withdraw 30pc of their funds in cash, he added.

Seasonal changes causes chest, throat infections

Renowned pediatric specialist Dr Nauman Khalid Abbas Qureshi said on Thursday that with the onset of seasonal changes, a significant rise in cases of chest and throat infections, along with ailments like colds, coughs, and fevers, is being reported among children.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he urged parents to exercise caution, particularly during the current weather conditions, by avoiding giving children junk food, sour snacks, and street foods that could exacerbate their vulnerability to illnesses.

“Even minor negligence on the part of parents could lead to severe health complications for children,” Dr Nauman Khalid Qureshi warned. He further noted that the ongoing smog and fog conditions are especially hazardous for young children, emphasizing that simple preventive steps can help safeguard them from a variety of diseases.

