Friday, November 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner imposes ban on littering garbage into nullahs

Staff Reporter
November 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Commissioner, Karachi Division, has imposed complete ban on littering, throwing of garbage, solid waste, dumping of debris and other materials into the Nullahs of Karachi Division by waste pickers, scavengers, recyclers or any individual / person for a period of two months w.e.f. 20.11.2024 to 19.01.2025, with immediate effect. The Station House Officers (SHOs) of concerned Police Stations are authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing against the violation of Section 144 Cr.PC, said a statement on Thursday.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024