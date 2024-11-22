Friday, November 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court initiates process to declare Gandapur as absconder

Court initiates process to declare Gandapur as absconder
NEWS WIRE
November 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday initiated process to declare Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur as proclaimed offender and ordered to summon him through advertisement. The ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the terrorism case against PTI leaders registered in I-9 Police Station. During hearing, the court rejected the one time exemption from attendance requests of accused Faisal Javed and Wasiq Qayyum, and also canceled their surety bonds for bails. The court also initiated the process to declare Ali Amin Gandpaur as absconder on his continuous disappearance in the case.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024