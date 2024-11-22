Cricket fraternity saddened with passing of ex-Test cricketer Mohammad Nazir

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its sadness at the passing of former Test cricketer and international umpire Mohammad Nazir earlier Thursday in Lahore. He was 78. Mr. Nazir represented Pakistan in 14 Tests and four ODIs from 1969 to 1984. He also officiated five Tests and 15 ODIs as an umpire during 1994 and 2000. He became the 60th Test player for Pakistan in Karachi Test against New Zealand in October 1969 and went onto take 34 wickets and last represented Pakistan in an ODI against Australia at Sydney in 1984. Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said: “On behalf of the PCB, I express my condolences and grief over the demise of our former Test Cricketer Mohammad Nazir. “We extend our deepest sympathies and share the grief of his friends and family. His contributions for Pakistan cricket will always be remembered.” Meanwhile, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, ex-Pakistan team manager Azhar Zaidi, umpire Aleem Dar, Mr. Khalid Mehmood, Abdul Razzaq, Imran Nazir, as well as Presidents of East Zone Bilal Maqit, North Zone M Ijaz Butt, West Zone Noshad Hamid, SVP Aamir Ilyas Butt, Chief Selector Malik Imran Bucha, Secretary Shahid Hamid Butt, Joint Secretary Asif Qudoos, Manager Cricket Operations Abid Hussain, Finance Manager Mian Muhammad Aslam, and all the members of the general body, have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of former Test cricketer Nazir Junior. They extended heartfelt prayers for patience and endurance for the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s rank.