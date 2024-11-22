I am writing to express my concerns over the recent report by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), published on October 14, 2024, titled “Pakistan Steps Up Security Ahead Of SCO Summit.” While the report sheds light on security preparations for the 23rd SCO Summit in Islamabad, it leans heavily on portraying Pakistan’s security challenges, overlooking the broader significance of the event.

Focusing disproportionately on “recent attacks” involving Chinese nationals diverts attention from the diplomatic and economic importance of the summit. As a forum for discussions on economic collaboration, counterterrorism, and regional security, the SCO summit is a milestone for Pakistan in fostering international cooperation. A balanced report would have acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in hosting such a prestigious event, rather than framing it solely through the lens of security concerns.

The suggestion that Islamabad’s security situation poses a direct threat to foreign delegations seems overstated. Pakistan has a proven track record of successfully hosting high-profile events while prioritising the safety of visitors. The report could have acknowledged this capability while addressing the summit’s strategic significance for the region.

Comprehensive journalism demands an approach that covers all dimensions, including security concerns, without overshadowing the larger goals of events like the SCO Summit. I urge RFE/RL and other outlets to provide a more nuanced portrayal of Pakistan’s role on the global stage, celebrating its efforts toward international collaboration.

SEEMAR BABAR,

Rawalpindi.