CUI awards degrees to 2,629 graduates

November 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) awarded degrees to 2,629 graduates at its 35th and 36th convocation held at the Convention Centre on Thursday. A total of 2,629 graduates from the Islamabad Campus were conferred degrees during the event, including 76 PhDs, 775 MS, and 2,193 BS recipients. The convocation was held in two sessions. The morning session honored 1,261 graduates, including 29 PhDs, while the evening session celebrated the achievements of 1,368 graduates, including 47 PhDs.

