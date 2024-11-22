Customs seizes smuggled goods near KICT

KARACHI - Pakistan Customs seized a significant quantity of smuggled goods from a trailer near Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT).

According to a news release issued on Thursday, acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) intercepted the trailer and requested import documents from the driver and staff. While the documents indicated the trailer was transporting imported cloth, Customs officials discovered 2,720 LCD monitors and 404,000 foreign brand cigarettes during inspection. The estimated value of the seized items is Rs. 78.79 million, and they have been moved to the ASO warehouse. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.