Friday, November 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Customs seizes smuggled goods near KICT

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Customs seized a significant quantity of smuggled goods from a trailer near Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT).

According to a news release issued on Thursday, acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) intercepted the trailer and requested import documents from the driver and staff. While the documents indicated the trailer was transporting imported cloth, Customs officials discovered 2,720 LCD monitors and 404,000 foreign brand cigarettes during inspection. The estimated value of the seized items is Rs. 78.79 million, and they have been moved to the ASO warehouse. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024