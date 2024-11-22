Friday, November 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

EBM champions every child’s equal right to happiness

PRESS RELEASE
November 22, 2024
Newspaper, Business

Karachi  -  On this World Children’s Day, English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) shared a heartwarming message from the nation’s favorite brand, Peek Freans Sooper. This campaign emphasises the need for equality in the simple joys that brighten a child’s world. Aligned with this year’s global theme, the initiative serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of fairness for children in all aspects of life, both big and small. Shahzain Munir, Executive Director of EBM, shared a heartfelt message, stating, “Even the simplest acts can shape the lives of our children. This idea is encapsulated in the campaign message, ‘Aik Jaisee Bachpan Ki Seedhi Saadi Khushi’. We must reflect on the unconscious biases that persist in our society. On this World Children’s Day, we urge everyone to pledge their part in creating a world where no child is left behind, and every small joy is shared equally.” He passionately added, “We dream of a Pakistan where every child’s potential is realised and nurtured—a society that thrives on inclusivity and shared progress.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif aims for $25 billion boost in Pakistan's IT exports

EBM has championed initiatives for decades under its sustainability pillar, #NourishForEquity, with a focus on universal access to education, promoting systematic behavior change, advancing gender diversity, creating livelihood, ensuring financial inclusion for women, and empowering youth.

In collaboration with partners such as the Rashidabad Memorial Welfare Organisation for Rashida Butt Academy in Swabi, Green Crescent Trust, Development in Literacy, and The Citizen Foundation, EBM has launched impactful efforts like the “Anthem for Education” campaign to spotlight Pakistan’s alarming 26 million out-of-school children. To date, EBM has supported the education of 35,000 children and remains steadfast in its mission to reach 100,000 children by 2030.

Tags:

PRESS RELEASE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024