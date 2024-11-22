EBM champions every child’s equal right to happiness

Karachi - On this World Children’s Day, English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) shared a heartwarming message from the nation’s favorite brand, Peek Freans Sooper. This campaign emphasises the need for equality in the simple joys that brighten a child’s world. Aligned with this year’s global theme, the initiative serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of fairness for children in all aspects of life, both big and small. Shahzain Munir, Executive Director of EBM, shared a heartfelt message, stating, “Even the simplest acts can shape the lives of our children. This idea is encapsulated in the campaign message, ‘Aik Jaisee Bachpan Ki Seedhi Saadi Khushi’. We must reflect on the unconscious biases that persist in our society. On this World Children’s Day, we urge everyone to pledge their part in creating a world where no child is left behind, and every small joy is shared equally.” He passionately added, “We dream of a Pakistan where every child’s potential is realised and nurtured—a society that thrives on inclusivity and shared progress.”

EBM has championed initiatives for decades under its sustainability pillar, #NourishForEquity, with a focus on universal access to education, promoting systematic behavior change, advancing gender diversity, creating livelihood, ensuring financial inclusion for women, and empowering youth.

In collaboration with partners such as the Rashidabad Memorial Welfare Organisation for Rashida Butt Academy in Swabi, Green Crescent Trust, Development in Literacy, and The Citizen Foundation, EBM has launched impactful efforts like the “Anthem for Education” campaign to spotlight Pakistan’s alarming 26 million out-of-school children. To date, EBM has supported the education of 35,000 children and remains steadfast in its mission to reach 100,000 children by 2030.