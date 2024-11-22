ECP strips Adil Bazai of NA membership over floor-crossing

ISLAMABAD - The top election regulatory authority yesterday disqualified Member National Assembly (MNA) Adil Khan Bazai over floor crossing during passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. Independent MNA Adil Khan Bazai from Balochistan had submitted an affidavit joining the ruling party [Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz] and switched loyalty to the Sunni Ittehad Council [SIC] a few days later.

Bazai’s lawyer adopted a stance that the affidavit was fake. Whereas, the electoral watchdog disqualified Member National Assembly (MNA) Adil Khan Bazai over floor crossing during passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. A couple of weeks before, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq referred the name to the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] for his disqualification over floor-crossing asking to de-seat him.

President PML-N Nawaz Sharif had sent Adil Khan Bazai’s disqualification reference to Speaker National Assembly for forwarding the same to the ECP. According to the cause list, notices had been issued to the complainant PMLN President Nawaz Sharif and Bazai in relation to the announcement of the order. The ECP was moved against the MNA, elected from a Quetta constituency in the February 8 general election, for allegedly not voting on the money bill.