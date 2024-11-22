Friday, November 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ECP wants Imran’s appearance via video link in next contempt hearing

ECP wants Imran’s appearance via video link in next contempt hearing
NEWS WIRE
November 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

ISLAMABAD  -   The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the concerned authorities to ensure the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s appearance at the upcoming hearing of the contempt case against him. A four-member commission, headed by Sindh member Nisar Durrani, heard the contempt case against PTI founder Imran Khan over allegations of using contemptuous remarks against the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). During the hearing, ECP’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa member noted that PTI founder was granted bail on Wednesday in the Toshakhana case. Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry explained that the PTI founder was arrested in another case but emphasized that his presence was crucial for recording evidence. Officials informed the court that the PTI founder could appear via video link. The ECP instructed authorities to ensure his video link appearance of the accused PTI founder at the next hearing. Sindh member Nisar Durrani stated that the ECP would record witness statements during the next hearing. The ECP then adjourned the case to December 17.

PM Shehbaz Sharif aims for $25 billion boost in Pakistan's IT exports

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024