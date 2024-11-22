Fatima Fertilizer partners with UNDP to launch groundbreaking SDG Impact Framework

Karachi - Fatima Fertilizer has the distinct honour of becoming the first private sector entity in Pakistan to partner with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) by adopting the SDG Impact Framework. In this regard, Fatima Fertilizer in collaboration with UNDP, recently hosted the launch event of a special report titled “SDGs Impact through Businesses: Sustainability Framework for Fatima Fertilizer” which outlines how the company has embedded the impact framework assessment into its business operations, mapping eight critical areas that align with achieving related UN SDGs.

The event brought together government officials, development sector representatives, private sector partners, and sustainability experts to celebrate Fatima Fertilizer’s remarkable achievements towards promotion of sustainable agriculture, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.

Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing and Sales at Fatima Group, further emphasised the significance of the report launch, stating, “This sustainability framework will strengthen our resolve and inspire us to further accelerate our efforts in sustainable development. Both UNDP and Fatima Fertilizer teams worked relentlessly developing a one of its kind framework in order to set an example that will encourage other private sector organisations to embrace sustainable practices.” Dr Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative, UNDP Pakistan, commended Fatima Fertilizer for its efforts to integrate the SDGs into its business strategies and operations. He noted that this pioneering step aligns Fatima Fertilizer’s sustainability initiatives with SDG targets relevant to its core business operations. “By voluntarily designing its own SDG reporting framework with UNDP’s support, Fatima Fertilizer has demonstrated that businesses can achieve both financial benefits and contribute positively to societal well-being through sustainable practices,” he remarked.

Asad Murad, Chief Operating Officer of Fatima Fertilizer, underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to both national and global development, stating, “At Fatima Fertilizer, we firmly believe that sustainable development represents the future of responsible business. This collaboration with UNDP for designing our Sustainability Framework represents our strong commitment to making meaningful contributions. We aim to positively impact Pakistan’s food security, the empowerment of women, environmental sustainability, and the advancement of innovative sustainable agricultural practices.”

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for National Food Security and Research, attended the event as the chief guest. In his address, he stated, “This report is a testament to how businesses like Fatima Fertilizer can drive transformative change by aligning their operations with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. By adopting innovative and sustainable practices, we can enhance agricultural productivity, address food security challenges, and pave the way for a greener, more equitable future for Pakistan. This initiative reaffirms our collective commitment to building a sustainable and prosperous tomorrow through collaboration and responsible action.”