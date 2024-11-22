FBR shuts down five top Islamabad restaurants over fake invoices

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) took decisive action against tax evasion, sealing five well-known restaurants in Islamabad for issuing counterfeit receipts. The operation, conducted by the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad, was initiated after vigilant citizens reported irregularities, according to an official FBR news release.

The RTO team, led by Deputy Commissioner, conducted thorough investigations using the FBR's Point of Sales (POS) tracking software. Once the authenticity of the fake receipts was confirmed, the five restaurants were sealed, and a total penalty of Rs. 1.5 million was imposed.

This enforcement is part of FBR’s broader initiative to bring Tier-1 retailers and restaurants under the tax net through a POS invoicing system. The move aligns with FBR's ongoing efforts to ensure transparent tax collection and reduce tax fraud in the retail sector.

Citizen participation and cash rewards

In a bid to encourage public participation, FBR recently launched the Point of Sales Prize Scheme on October 25th. Initially rolled out in Islamabad for Tier-1 restaurants, the scheme will gradually expand to all Tier-1 retailers nationwide. Citizens can report fake receipts using the Tax Asaan App, and verified reports will make them eligible for cash rewards. Winners will receive cash prizes directly in their bank accounts.

Ensuring tax compliance

This initiative aims to curb the culture of fake invoicing and ensure that the correct taxes are deposited into the national treasury. "FBR is committed to ensuring tax compliance through effective enforcement of tax regulations," the news release emphasized.

The FBR urges citizens to actively participate in this program to foster a transparent and accountable tax environment.