FIA achieved major gains on combating human trafficking: DG

Our Staff Reporter
November 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Ahmed Ishaq Jehangir said on Thursday that the Agency has made significant achievements in combating human trafficking, and achieved a notable success in its crackdown on human smuggling and trafficking.

He also said that the FIA’s rigorous efforts in FATF compliance played a crucial role in restoring international confidence, contributing to Pakistan’s transition from the FATF Tier-III to Tier-II list.

He was addressing a ceremony arranged to mark the FIA’s 50th anniversary held at the FIA Headquarters here.

Established in 1974, the FIA has achieved significant milestones at national and international levels, which were highlighted during the event.  

FIA’s former Directors General including Malik Asif Hayat, Tariq Masood Khosa, Zafarullah Khan, Captain (R) Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri, Captain (R) Ahmed Latif, and Mohsin Hassan Butt, senior officials, and other attended the event.

The DG expressed gratitude to the former DGs and highlighted the agency’s accomplishments and future objectives.  

In terms of financial recovery, he highlighted the FIA’s crackdown on electricity and gas theft, which resulted in billions of rupees recovered for the national treasury. DG FIA

On the cybercrime front, the FIA established specialized units and strengthened collaborations with major platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter. DG FIA

On the immigration front, he explained that advanced electronic gates are installed at Torkham and Chaman borders, which are contributing significantly in reduction of passenger wait times.

The agency also established forensic technology-equipped Second Line Offices at major airports, improving the detection of fraudulent travel documents. The installation of the locally developed IBMS 2 system at Islamabad Airport further streamlined immigration processes. DG FIA

The FIA Academy’s inclusion in INTERPOL’s Global Academy Network during the 92nd General Assembly was a key achievement.

A special documentary showcased the FIA’s achievements, challenges, and future plans over the past five decades.  

Former DG Malik Asif Hayat commended the FIA’s performance and shared his experiences, expressing pride in the inclusion of women in the agency, working alongside their male colleagues.

Former DG FIA Tariq Masood Khosa also highlighted the importance of justice, impartiality, and transparency in professional services, emphasizing these principles as vital for building public trust.

In his remarks, Former DG Zafarullah Khan paid tribute to FIA martyrs and stressed the need for enhanced coordination with provincial police and other agencies.

