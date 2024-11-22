FIFA World Cup 2026 launches first-ever hospitality deposit programme for fans

Football fans now have the exclusive opportunity to secure priority access to FIFA World Cup 2026™ hospitality packages through the tournament’s inaugural hospitality deposit programme. This groundbreaking initiative offers enthusiasts a chance to experience the world's biggest and most inclusive football event, set to take place across 16 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico, and the USA, with 48 teams participating for the first time. For more details on how to get closer to securing an early place at the tournament, fans can visit FIFA.com/hospitality. Deposit vouchers, starting at USD 500, are fully refundable.

On Location, appointed by FIFA as the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, will manage this pioneering programme. It marks the first time FIFA has introduced a deposit system ahead of the general sales period, offering fans a straightforward and secure way to guarantee priority access to hospitality packages that include tickets to the tournament. General hospitality sales are expected to open in early 2025 via FIFA.com/hospitality and through officially authorized sales agents.

How the Priority Access Deposit Programme Works

Starting today, fans can purchase a fully refundable priority access deposit voucher via a secure platform. This deposit window will remain open until Sunday, 16 February 2025. After this period, holders of the deposit vouchers will be contacted by On Location to explore various hospitality options tailored to their preferences. These options include selecting matches in specific Host Cities, attending during a certain stage of the tournament, or following a particular national team. Fans can also opt to enhance their experience with exciting add-ons for matchdays and non-matchdays.

The deposit vouchers will be credited towards the total package price, effectively serving as a partial payment. Refunds are easy to process and can be requested through Guest Services or a dedicated sales representative. Fans should note that deposits are refundable, but cannot be transferred or resold. For more details, fans can visit the FAQ section on the FIFA hospitality website.

General hospitality sales will open after the conversion window ends, allowing fans who did not purchase a deposit voucher to also secure hospitality packages.

A New Era of Hospitality for FIFA World Cup™ 2026

On Location, a global leader in luxury hospitality and travel, is known for its expertise in delivering premium experiences at major sports and entertainment events, including the NFL Super Bowl, the Olympic Games, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship. On Location will help FIFA create its largest and most dynamic hospitality programme ever for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, offering fans a range of premium options, from exclusive stadium suites to vibrant hospitality villages, along with exceptional add-on experiences.

FIFA warns fans to avoid purchasing tickets or packages from unauthorized sellers or platforms, as tickets obtained through unofficial channels may be canceled. On Location is the sole Official Hospitality Provider for FIFA World Cup 2026™, working alongside Host City Committees, local teams, and Major League Soccer clubs, as well as other appointed sales agents, to offer official packages. The full list of authorized sales agents will be published on FIFA.com/hospitality in the future.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will kick off on Thursday, 11 June 2026, at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The final will be held in New York/New Jersey on Sunday, 19 July 2026. Fans will be thrilled to know that all three host countries—Canada, Mexico, and the USA—are guaranteed to host group-stage matches on home soil. The tournament will begin with Mexico’s opening game on Friday, 12 June 2026, followed by Canada’s and the USA’s campaigns in Toronto and Los Angeles, respectively.