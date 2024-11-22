Saturday, November 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Former COAS Bajwa denies Bushra Bibi’s allegations

Former COAS Bajwa denies Bushra Bibi’s allegations
Web Desk
5:15 PM | November 22, 2024
National

Former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa has dismissed allegations made by PTI founder Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, as baseless and fabricated.

In a video message posted on X, Bushra Bibi claimed that after Imran Khan returned barefoot from Medina, calls flooded in questioning Gen Bajwa’s decision to support a leader advocating Shariah. She alleged that Gen Bajwa was told, "We don’t want such individuals. We are working to end Shariah, and you have brought someone advocating for it."

Responding to the claims, Gen (retd) Bajwa stated, “Bushra Bibi is lying. I didn’t receive any such calls after the Saudi Arabia visit.”

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Allama Tahir Ashrafi also refuted the allegations, calling them false. “I was personally present during the PTI founder's visit to Saudi Arabia,” Ashrafi said, emphasizing that no calls were received during or after the trip.

He further noted that the delegation received great respect during their visit, and Gen Bajwa, who was present, did not face such accusations.

CJP calls for a just and equitable criminal justice framework

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024