Former COAS Bajwa denies Bushra Bibi’s allegations

Former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa has dismissed allegations made by PTI founder Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, as baseless and fabricated.

In a video message posted on X, Bushra Bibi claimed that after Imran Khan returned barefoot from Medina, calls flooded in questioning Gen Bajwa’s decision to support a leader advocating Shariah. She alleged that Gen Bajwa was told, "We don’t want such individuals. We are working to end Shariah, and you have brought someone advocating for it."

Responding to the claims, Gen (retd) Bajwa stated, “Bushra Bibi is lying. I didn’t receive any such calls after the Saudi Arabia visit.”

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Allama Tahir Ashrafi also refuted the allegations, calling them false. “I was personally present during the PTI founder's visit to Saudi Arabia,” Ashrafi said, emphasizing that no calls were received during or after the trip.

He further noted that the delegation received great respect during their visit, and Gen Bajwa, who was present, did not face such accusations.