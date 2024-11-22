Friday, November 22, 2024
Gaza death toll tops 44,000 as 71 more Palestinians killed in Israel’s genocidal war
Anadolu
9:19 AM | November 22, 2024
At least 71 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll since last year to 44,056, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Thursday.

A ministry statement added that some 104,268 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“The Israeli occupation has committed five massacres of families in the last 24 hours, resulting in 71 deaths and 176 injuries,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescue teams are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

International recognition of the genocide in Gaza has grown in the second year of the deadly Israeli war, as organizations and leaders have labeled the events as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

