Gold prices increase by Rs3,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs3,700 and was sold at Rs278,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs274,300, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs3,172 to Rs238,340 from Rs235,168, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs218,479 from Rs215,570. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs200 to Rs3,450, whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs171.47 to Rs2,957. The price of gold in the international market increased by $37 to $2,668 from $2,631.