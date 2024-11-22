IDEAS 2024 further solidifies Pakistan’s position as key player in global defence, diplomacy: CM Murad

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that IDEAS 2024 has further solidified Pakistan’s position as a key player in global defence and diplomacy, with the nation firmly committed to fostering peace through strength and collaboration.

He noted that Karachi witnessed a momentous occasion today as Pakistan hosted the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 under the theme “Arms for Peace.” The event showcased Pakistan’s military prowess, technological advancements, and unwavering commitment to peace and regional stability.

Addressing an esteemed audience at Nishan-e-Pakistan, which included senior military officials, defence experts, diplomats and industry leaders worldwide, the CM expressed sincere gratitude to international guests for their participation. “Your presence underscores the importance of collaboration and mutual respect in addressing common challenges. Events like these remind us of our shared commitment to stability, peace, and diplomacy,” he remarked.

The Karachi Show, a key highlight of IDEAS 2024, featured spectacular demonstrations by the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force. The CM said that the show emphasised Pakistan’s readiness to defend its borders and uphold the values of freedom and democracy. At the event, special recognition was given to the Pakistan Navy for organizing an impressive display, highlighting its professionalism and dedication to safeguarding the country’s maritime interests.

Murad Shah reaffirmed that Pakistan’s philosophy of “strength for peace” was emphasized. He stated, “Military capability should serve as a deterrent to conflict rather than as an instrument of aggression. Our goal remains peace and stability.”

The event also showcased Pakistan’s advancements in the defence industry, with indigenous products meeting international standards, reflecting the nation’s progress toward self-reliance. Delegates explored opportunities for collaboration on challenges such as terrorism, piracy, cybersecurity, and climate change. Shah celebrated the presence of international delegates as a testament to global cooperation and shared responsibility.

Sindh Acting Governor visits IDEAS 2024

The Acting Governor Sindh, Awais Qadir Shah, Thursday, visited the ongoing International Defense Exhibition and Seminars, IDEAS 2024, at Karachi Expo Center, and reviewed various pavilions displaying modern defense technology and equipment.

The acting Governor and Speaker Sindh Assembly, Awais Qadir Shah, termed the IDEAS 2024 as a proud moment for Pakistan, which is not only a proof of the strength of our defense sector but also an important platform to promote defense cooperation at the global level.

He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan’s defense industry and the Pakistan Armed Forces, whose tireless work and high professionalism enabled Pakistan to host such a world-class exhibition.

He also highlighted role of the Sindh government in organizing the exhibition, which would prove helpful in giving Pakistan a prominent position in the international defense arena.

IDEAS 2024, with attendance of exhibitors from 55 countries, is an important platform for promoting global defense cooperation, advanced technology and strategic partnerships, he viewed.