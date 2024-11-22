IG Islamabad ‘seeks’ additional contingents

ISLAMABAD/ Rawalpindi - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has requested additional support from Punjab police ahead of PTI’s November 24 protest. It was reported on media that the request includes 2 DIGs, 10 DPOs, heavy contingents, shells, and elite force vehicles to ensure security and maintain law and order in the federal capital. Punjab police have already deployed personnel to Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, and nearby districts. They’ve also begun considering deploying more personnel to Islamabad.

Rawalpindi DC enforces Section 144

Section 144 has been enforced in Rawalpindi over reports of ‘unrest’ ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest. The decision was taken in a district intelligence committee meeting chaired by Rawalpindi DC Hassan Waqar Cheema. During the meeting, the evidence regarding ‘unrest’ was presented before the committee around Adiala Jail and in parts of Rawalpindi. Acting on the reports, the Rawalpindi DC enforced Section 144 in the area until November 26. Public gatherings, rallies and gatherings of more than four people have been banned in Rawalpindi in the wake of ‘unrest’, ‘extremism’ and ‘terrorism’ reports, the notification read. It is to be noted that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has given a call for countrywide protests on November 24.

Admin plans to seal city at 50 points

Law enforcement agencies have planned to “lay a virtual siege” to the garrison city by sealing it from 50 points to prevent PTI workers from entering the federal capital territory on November 24. It was reported on media that Rawalpindi will be sealed from 50 points with freight shipping containers, razors and barbed wires as the district police, including Elite Force commandos, will be deployed and nobody will be allowed to stage any protest. Police have been considering avoiding using water cannons and rubber bullets against the PTI protesters, if they try to engage the police in any part of the city. The main showdown is expected to take place in Attock district — the border area of KP and Punjab.