Implicating KSA for petty political point scoring regrettable: Dar

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday said that implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point scoring is regrettable and indicative of a desperate mindset. In response to media queries regarding the comments by former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi regarding Saudi Arabia, the Deputy Prime Minister said: “Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are close friends and brothers. This relationship is based on mutual respect. We have great admiration for Saudi Arabia’s journey of development and prosperity. The Pakistani nation is proud of its close relationship with Saudi Arabia which has always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin.” He added: “Implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point scoring is regrettable and indicative of a desperate mindset. We urge all political forces to desist from compromising Pakistan’s foreign policy in pursuance of their political objectives.” Hours earlier, Bushra issued a video message regarding the party’s November 24 protest call. She claimed that propaganda against the PTI founder began after their visit to Madinah in Saudi Arabia. She also alleged that former Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa “began receiving calls” where he was told that Khan was “not acceptable” to them.