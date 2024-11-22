Imran Khan granted release in Toshakhana-II case

, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been granted release in the Toshakhana-II case following a court order.

Special Central Judge Shahrukh Arjumand issued the release order, citing the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) approval of 's bail plea.

The court noted that since Khan is not wanted in any other cases, his release must be carried out without delay.

The bail conditions were fulfilled as Tariq Noon and Raja Ghulam Sajjad submitted surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

Earlier, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC approved the bail plea on Wednesday, setting the bond amount at Rs1 million per surety.