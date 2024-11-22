Imran’s statement from jail reflects growing frustration: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that the PTI founder’s statement from jail, seeking release to delay protests, reflected his growing anxiety and frustration. In a striking comment on the PTI founder’s statement, Attaullah Tarar said that the statement, “If you release me from jail, I will postpone the protest,” was an admission of the prisoner’s frustration and panic. Tarar stated that it has been proven that the call for chaos on November 24 was aimed at securing a ‘deal.’ He remarked that the person who once vowed never to engage in a deal was now incessantly shouting ‘deal, deal’ and was set on waging war against the federation. Tarar stated, “The only deal you’ll get is with the law, which you have violated.”