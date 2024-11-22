Indus Motor Co hosts NA’s Standing Committee on Industries, Production

Karachi - The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Industries and Production, led by the Chairman Syed Hafeezuddin, visited Indus Motor Company (IMC) on Thursday for a comprehensive briefing on its operations. The delegation toured IMC’s state-of-the-art plant, witnessing its advanced manufacturing processes, localisation efforts, and recent milestones.

The delegation included the following Members of the National Assembly: Mr Shahid Usman, Ms Kiran Imran, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, Mr Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Ms Naz Baloch, Mr Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Mr Muhammad Saad Ullah. Mr Muhammad Arshad Sahi and Dr Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto attended the meeting virtually. The delegation was also accompanied by Mr Asad Islam Malhani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production, alongwith Engr Khuda Bukhsh, Chief Executive Officer, Engineering Development Board. IMC has reaffirmed its commitment to localisation in Pakistan’s automotive sector and highlighted further investment of Rs4.1 billion in 2024. The development is planned to be completed in year 2026.

This move bolsters the national economy, curtails import dependence, and generates employment opportunities and will further enhance IMC’s localisation initiatives under “Make in Pakistan”. The company has also expanded its global footprint by exporting Toyota Fortuner and Hilux vehicles to Oceania and raw materials to Egypt, becoming part of Toyota’s Global Supply Chain. Furthermore, IMC has sent Pakistani skilled human resource to Japan, enhancing the country’s reputation as a hub for skilled human resource.

Highlighting its commitment to innovation and sustainability, IMC has developed Pakistan’s first locally manufactured Hybrid Electric Vehicle, the Corolla Cross, with over 50 percent localised components. This underscores IMC’s dedication to the “Make in Pakistan” initiative and environmental sustainability. Chairman Syed Hafeezuddin praised IMC’s achievements, emphasising the importance of supporting the local auto industry for economic growth and job creation. He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a self-sufficient Automotive Manufacturing Sector.

Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO of IMC, on the occasion said, “We are pleased to host the Standing Committee on Industries and Production at IMC. Our ongoing investment in “Make in Pakistan” initiative is focused on job creation, reducing the burden on foreign payments, and contributing to the establishment of a sustainable automotive sector in Pakistan.

With the industry operating at one fourth of its installed production capacity, the government should curb the illegal import of used cars, which undermine the local industry and employment opportunities within the country. We continue to focus on working with the government, to ensure auto-sector policies support and strengthen the local industry for long-term growth.”

The visit underscored IMC’s pivotal role in advancing Pakistan’s industrial growth through localisation, innovation, and global integration.