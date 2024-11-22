Internet shutdown necessary for security reasons: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima addressed the media emphasizing the importance of following the Ministry of Interior’s instructions on matters related to security and law and order. Fatima highlighted that maintaining law and order and ensuring security in the country are of utmost importance. She also spoke about ongoing efforts to minimize internet outages, aiming to provide the public with reliable, fast internet access 24 hours a day. Fatima revealed that four new undersea cables are being laid, with data transit starting from China, which will significantly improve the country’s internet infrastructure. She also noted that countries with robust export markets tend to have better internet connectivity, underlining the role of digital infrastructure in economic growth.