Ishaq Dar urges politicians to protect Pak-Saudi ties from political point-scoring

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has called on all political forces to avoid compromising Pakistan's foreign policy for political gains.

Addressing media queries about recent remarks made by the spouse of PTI's founder, Dar criticized attempts to involve Saudi Arabia in political point-scoring, describing it as regrettable and reflective of a desperate mindset.

He emphasized the deep and enduring friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, built on mutual respect and admiration. Dar highlighted Pakistan's pride in its strong ties with Saudi Arabia, a nation that has consistently supported Pakistan through challenges.

He also praised Saudi Arabia’s remarkable journey of development and prosperity.