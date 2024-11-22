Saturday, November 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ishaq Dar urges politicians to protect Pak-Saudi ties from political point-scoring

Ishaq Dar urges politicians to protect Pak-Saudi ties from political point-scoring
Web Desk
5:31 PM | November 22, 2024
National

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has called on all political forces to avoid compromising Pakistan's foreign policy for political gains.

Addressing media queries about recent remarks made by the spouse of PTI's founder, Dar criticized attempts to involve Saudi Arabia in political point-scoring, describing it as regrettable and reflective of a desperate mindset.

He emphasized the deep and enduring friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, built on mutual respect and admiration. Dar highlighted Pakistan's pride in its strong ties with Saudi Arabia, a nation that has consistently supported Pakistan through challenges.

He also praised Saudi Arabia’s remarkable journey of development and prosperity.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024