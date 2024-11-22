Saturday, November 23, 2024
KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur declared proclaimed offender by Islamabad ATC

Web Desk
12:13 PM | November 22, 2024
The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender in a terrorism case registered at the I-9 police station. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued the written order, stating that Gandapur's case has been separated from the other accused.

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Raja Rashid Hafeez, Wasiq Qayyum, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Faisal Javed, and Umar Tanveer. Lawyers representing absent accused, including Sardar Masroof, Murtaza Turi, and Zahid Bashir Dar, had requested exemption from appearance, but the court rejected these requests and canceled their bail bonds.

The case, involving several PTI leaders, was filed under anti-terrorism sections, and the hearing has been adjourned until November 28.

