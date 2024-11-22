Saturday, November 23, 2024
KP government ends quota-based job appointments following Supreme Court orders

Web Desk
12:25 PM | November 22, 2024
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially abolished quota-based job appointments in the province, following a directive from the Supreme Court. Chief Secretary KP issued a notification to all government departments, instructing that all future recruitments will be conducted strictly on an open merit basis.

This decision aligns with the Supreme Court's ruling, which deemed quota-based appointments unconstitutional. The KP government emphasized that any appointments made without merit would be considered a violation of the Constitution.

However, the order clarifies that compensation packages for the families of law enforcement personnel and civil servants who lost their lives in terrorist attacks will remain unaffected.

In a related development, the Punjab government recently amended the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974, by abolishing Rule 17-A, which previously allowed family members of deceased government employees to secure jobs. A notification stated that this amendment will take effect immediately.
 

