Kundi targets KP govt for not protecting lives of citizens

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Khan Kundi yesterday criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhaw provincial government for its alleged failure to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

Highlighting the “deteriorating security and governance situation” in the province, the governor announced plans to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) in the first week of December.

The APC, set to be hosted at the Governor House in Peshawar, will bring together all political parties in the province to discuss pressing issues, including law and order. “It is imperative that all political forces unite to find solutions for the challenges facing KP,” Kundi said. In a strongly-worded video message, Kundi accused the provincial government of being indifferent to the sacrifices of security forces. “Our security personnel are laying down their lives daily, yet the provincial government remains silent. No cabinet meetings have been called, nor has the provincial assembly been convened to address these issues,” he added.

Kundi said he had written to the Prime Minister and the federal government regarding the dire situation in KP. He emphasized the need for cooperation between the federal and provincial administrations, urging all stakeholders to base their arguments on logic and evidence.

The Governor highlighted inconsistencies in the provincial leadership’s stance on security matters. “First, the Chief Minister demanded the military leave KP; later, he claimed he would negotiate with Afghanistan himself. Such positions do not reflect the sentiments of KP’s people.”

Addressing the role of law enforcement, Kundi questioned whether the police alone could handle the province’s complex security challenges without military support. “We are proud of our police force, but can they maintain law and order with the resources currently available? Absolutely not,” he asserted, pointing out that other provinces like Sindh and Balochistan rely on Rangers and FC for security.

The Governor accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhaw provincial government of diverting state resources for political protests. “While fire trucks accompanied their protests in Islamabad, a factory fire in Hayatabad burned for four days without adequate response.

Officials who participated in the protests were promoted, while teachers and healthcare workers struggle without solutions.”

Governor Kundi urged the federal government to adopt a stricter stance against the KP administration. “If a provincial government uses state machinery against the federation, the law must intervene. This is not the time for leniency,” he stressed.

The Governor also censured Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s confrontational approach, contrasting it with other provinces where leaders are focused on developmental projects and public welfare.

He lamented that KP’s leadership prioritizes protests over governance, leaving citizens vulnerable to militants and worsening lawlessness.